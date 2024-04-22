Core-Mark Golf Tournament Raises $490,000 for Educational Scholarships

The event — put on by the Core-Mark Families Foundation — was sponsored by more than 50 vendor partners.

The Core-Mark Families Foundation recently held its annual “Driving our Future Achievers” charity golf tournament at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. The event raised $490,000 for future educational scholarships.

“We are so proud of our efforts for the Core-Mark Families Foundation,” said Chris Hobson, president and CEO of Core-Mark. “Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $2 million and we have given out $1.3 million in scholarships to 96 students.”

The tournament was sponsored by more than 50 of Core-Mark’s vendor partners and more than 100 vendors and Core-Mark leaders participated in the event.

“We sincerely appreciate our vendors for their generous contributions and support of our foundation and mission,” continued Hobson. “We strive to continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our employees’ families and provide them with the best chance of leveraging the opportunity of higher education.”

Westlake, Texas-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers.

The company services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.