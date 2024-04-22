Nominate Your C-Store for CSD’s Chains to Watch

CStore Decisions will be recognizing Chains to Watch in its July issue.

A Chain to Watch is a convenience store chain that is focused on growth both currently and in the year ahead.

Examples of growth might include rolling out a new foodservice program, introducing a new mobile app and loyalty program, building, acquiring or remodeling stores — or all of the above.

The chain must have at least two locations currently open. Nominate your chain today. The winning chains will be asked to participate in a profile article and will be featured in CStore Decisions’ July issue.

Click here to nominate a c-store chain.