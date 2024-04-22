Wawa Celebrates 10 Years of The Wawa Foundation

Over the course of the 10 years, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $160 million to deserving recipients.

Ten years ago, Wawa launched The Wawa Foundation in an effort to support “Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes.” To date, the foundation has amassed more than $160 million in donations to support these causes.

The Wawa Foundation was started in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary in convenience retailing. Now, after a decade of the launch of The Wawa Foundation, and as Wawa marks 60 years in retail, both are celebrating the progress made in serving communities.

Since its inception, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have impacted more than 6,500 organizations across the communities Wawa serves. In addition, more than 35 million meals have been donated from Wawa stores to local food pantries through the Wawa Share Food Donation Program.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and dedication of our wonderful customers and associates for helping us reach this level of giving just 10 years after launching The Wawa Foundation. We send our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them,” said Maria Kalogredis, chairperson of The Wawa Foundation and chief people officer for Wawa. “As we reflect on this milestone year for Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we look forward to the next decade and know that with the support of our dedicated associates and customers, we will be able to fulfill more lives than ever before.”

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and National Partners through:

Financial grants to local, state and national partners, supported by in-store charity collection campaigns (through The Wawa Foundation)

(through The Wawa Foundation)

In-kind support for local community events and organizations (through Wawa Community Care)

The Wawa Share Food Donation Program, which makes daily donations of unsold foodservice products to

local food pantries (through Wawa and its partnership with Food Donation Connection)

Fly Beyond programs, which fight food insecurity at the community level by inspiring goodness and increasing access to fresh, nutritious food and healthy meals for underserved youth through Wawa's CheckOut Hunger food bank partners (through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation)

The Wawa Foundation is an “extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day,” the company noted.

The Wawa Foundation is a non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc., to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities.