CITGO Celebrates 10 Years, $7 Million Invested in Coastal and Inland Habitats

In celebration of the milestone, CITGO added an additional $1 million in grants and commemorative volunteer events this year.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the CITGO Caring For Our Coast program, through which the company has planted nearly 1 million trees; collected more than 520,000 pounds of trash; restored 12,000 acres of land; and raised $7 million.

The program has evolved into the company’s banner corporate citizenship program to protect vulnerable habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts.

“While we are recognizing a significant milestone, we never lose sight of why we remain committed to Caring For Our Coast,” said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services. “The work we do today is so important for future generations; that’s why we’re funding an additional $1 million in grants and providing even more volunteer opportunities throughout the year to help protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats.”

CITGO works with community leaders, elected officials and nonprofit organizations to address shared challenges and improve habitats through grants and volunteer efforts. To honor Caring For Our Coast’s anniversary this year, CITGO is hosting several volunteer events near the company’s locations in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas; and at its headquarters located in Houston.

In addition to volunteer work and commemoration events, CITGO will award $1 million in grants in 2024 to longtime and new partners working in restoration.

