Craig Neuhoff Memorial Scholarship Accepting Applications

NAG celebrates Craig Neuhoff through 2024 scholarship program, which benefits retailers at NAG member companies and their children.

The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Craig Neuhoff Memorial Scholarship is accepting applications through May 3.

Any employee from a retail member company of NAG, who is seeking higher education for themselves or their child, is invited to apply for one of five $1,000 awards that will be given ahead of the 2024 fall semester.

As the cost of tuition continues to increase at universities across the country, many college students can feel overwhelmed with the financial burden. To partially ease that burden, NAG developed an ongoing scholarship fund specifically for employees of NAG member companies and their children. The NAG scholarship program is a memorial fund to immortalize those who have gone before us within its mission to grow the future of convenience.

This year, NAG is proud to celebrate the life of friend and colleague, Craig Neuhoff through its scholarship fund. The late vice president of GSP was an avid supporter of the convenience retailing industry and was particularly loyal to NAG.

The Neuhoff family, and everyone he befriended over the years, know how passionate Craig was about leaving the world better than he found it. And through this scholarship, in his memory, NAG will help fund the future of young students within the convenience retailing community.

Since 1996, NAG has distributed more than $123,000 in scholarship funding to parents and students working in the convenience retail industry.

Supporting the future of the industry is a key pillar of what NAG stands for, and this scholarship is one way NAG delivers on that.

Visit nagconvenience.com/2024scholarship to learn more and apply.

Scholarship America

The NAG Scholarship program utilizes Scholarship America to facilitate recipient selection procedures, including past academic performance and future potential, leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience and an outside appraisal. Scholarship America allows NAG to maintain security of personal information as well as seamless dispersement of the funds.