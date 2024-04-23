Foxtrot, Dom’s Suddenly Shutter All Stores, Cease Operations

The news comes just months after the brands merged to create the new entity, Outfox Hospitality.

In November 2023, Chicago-based retailers Dom’s Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot merged to create a new entity called Outfox Hospitality. The merged brands served customers at 2 Dom’s locations and 33 Foxtrots throughout Chicago, Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Now, after nearly six months in operation, Outfox Hospitality has made the decision to shutter all locations, according to a statement on the Dom’s Kitchen & Market website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024,” the statement read. “We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts.”

The company noted that as of April 23, the following services will no longer be available:

Delivery capabilities

Store operations

Store credits

Customer-facing operations

Mobile app capabilities

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members,” the statement continued. “We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives.”

A Sudden Development

The news may come as a shock to Foxtrot and Dom’s customers, as the company was still in the early stages of forming its business.

This February, Outfox Hospitality named Rob Twyman as its new CEO — the former executive vice president of Whole Foods. Twyman’s appointment was effective March 11, just over a month before the company announced the closure.

Additionally, the company was coming off the heels of a brand new store opening — a new-to-industry Foxtrot located in Washington, D.C., which was opened in October 2023.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and trust in Dom’s and Foxtrot. It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together. We would also like to thank our team members who have committed themselves over the years to providing a unique selection of quality foods and creating an outstanding in-store customer experience. Lastly, we would like to thank our many partners, without whom we would not have been able to build such a strong brand,” the statement concluded.