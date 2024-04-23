Pilot Names New President of Energy Division

Pilot has announced the appointment of Gary Hoogeveen as its new president of Pilot Energy. Hoogeveen brings more than 20 years of industry and business experience to Pilot.

“We’re excited to welcome Gary to our team. I’ve known Gary for a long time, and he is an experienced and talented leader who will bring a trusted voice and perspective to an important part of our business,” said Adam Wright, CEO of Pilot. “Our energy team will continue to be foundational to our ability to reliably serve customers and navigate the alternative fuels transition.”

As president of Pilot Energy, Hoogeveen will oversee the company’s integrated fuel supply chain, including upstream infrastructure and asset management, business development, fuel procurement, logistics and transportation. In addition, he will steward the ongoing development and innovation of electric and alternative energy solutions.

“As a leader in energy, Pilot understands we have a responsibility to help move the industry forward while continuing to optimize traditional fuel supply, which is core to our business,” said Hoogeveen. “The potential for positive impact and innovation at this company is incredible and so is the talent. It’s an honor to lead this team and to join a company that plays such an essential role in keeping North America moving.”

Prior to joining Pilot, Hoogeveen most recently served as CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. He has held several management roles as part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2000. Hoogeveen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the University of Northern Iowa and a Ph.D. in space physics from Rice University.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 people. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 870 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.

In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year.