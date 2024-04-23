The Art of Becoming an Effective Leader

Effective leadership involves a myriad of skillsets that when properly combined and executed creates a dynamic leader that can take their teams to levels never thought possible. It involves accountability; communication; mentorship; coaching skills; time management prowess; and the ability to adapt and change course when thrown a curve ball.

Such challenges will amplify the strengths and weaknesses of the leader and in their ability to navigate through problem solving and decision making.

Effective leadership turns challenges into opportunities by creating a team that collaborates on solutions rather than finger pointing. At the end of the day, an effective leader creates environments where the team can accomplish more than the sum of the individuals.

Here are some key items that all contribute to successful leadership:

Accountability: As the leader, the entire team will look to you to be responsible for your actions and decisions on behalf of the individuals and the organization. I believe in a very transparent, collaborative leadership style that accepts the consequences of one’s actions and ensures that commitments and obligations are being met.

One of my many philosophies is the notion of “being on time, on budget” and it drives my leadership style to convey responsible behavior.

Coaching/Mentorship: One of the greatest contributions you can make as a leader is being a coach or mentor to your teammates. A self-confident leader will always try to make the people on their team smarter and better than they are by building relationships; setting clear goals; communicating effectively; sharing knowledge; encouraging development; and providing continuous learning.

In a nutshell, effective leaders serve as a role model for all individuals and help each teammate problem solve and celebrate their respective successes. I always look to hire the smartest people; provide overarching guidance; and then get out of their way so they can execute their roles.

Ethics and Values: In my opinion, this is an absolute must or nothing in this article even matters. If a leader is devoid of ethics and values, no amount of leadership training will provide the opportunity to effectively lead.

This is a non-give. Fairness; adherence to values and principles; and leading with integrity are all table stakes to being an effective leader — or any leader for that matter. End of story.

Team Building and Collaboration: A team-building and collaborative culture can only happen if the leader embraces the movement. I like to foster this environment with my “help the next in line” philosophy. Rarely do teammates work on a project all by themselves and for the task to be completed it may have to go from sales to operations to fulfillment to accounting and so on. The “help the next in line” mindset instills the belief in every person that touches the project to complete their task — on time and on budget — and hand it over to the next person to execute their portion.

If everyone in the chain ensured that their section was buttoned up, the overall process is collaboratively improved.

Problem-Solving and Decision-Making: Anyone can be a leader when everything is going to plan. But how do they react and assess the solution when things go off the rails? This can define more about leadership skills than anything. Leaders must define the problem, understand the cause, generate solutions and ultimate make and implement a process of remediation. Not for the faint of heart.

Change Management: Leading through change can task even the best leaders amongst us. It involves planning, communication and support to minimize resistance and ensure a smooth transition. Ultimately, the leadership needs to navigate a myriad of challenges from the fear of change to “what’s in it for me.” How a leader cascades communications to all those team members that are disrupted can be the difference from the team embracing or rejecting the changes.

Adapting to these new challenges often involves staying flexible, seeking solutions and learning from experiences.

An effective leader needs to embody many of the attributes above to navigate and master becoming an effective, ethical, and values-driven leader. The team follows the “vibe” from the leader — if the leader lacks confidence or trust, so will the team.

John Matthews is the founder and president of Gray Cat Enterprises Inc., a Raleigh, N.C.-based management consulting company. Gray Cat specializes in strategic project management and consulting for multi-unit operations; interim executive management; and strategic planning. Matthews has over 30 years of senior-level executive experience in the retail industry. For more information: www.graycatenterprises.com.