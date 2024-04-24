Gas N Wash Launches New Mobile App and Rewards Program

The new program comes after a successful soft launch in 2023.

Family-owned Gas N Wash has unveiled its enhanced mobile app and rewards program following a 2023 soft launch and migration to a new loyalty provider.

The app now ranks among the top 5% on Rovertown’s platform, based on average monthly active users per store.

Gas N Wash noted that the announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through technology.

“With over 30 locations, launching an app and updated rewards program wasn’t about checking boxes. We understood the importance of doing this right,” said Laura Krawisz, vice president of marketing at Gas N Wash. “Our team is working diligently to build an app-centric and loyalty-focused culture, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Designed with savings and convenience at its core, the Gas N Wash app provides users with several compelling features. A rewards program, powered by Paytronix, enables members to save at the pump, collect cash back on in-store purchases and earn complimentary car washes.

Lenny’s Lane, a mobile racing game, offers opportunities to win coins redeemable for candy and snacks, courtesy of Mondelez. Additionally, car wash subscriptions available through the app offer even greater fuel savings. App-exclusive coupons give customers the chance to with free items across beverage, snack and candy categories.

“Choosing Rovertown as a strategic partner offered Gas N Wash flexibility and unlocked self-service capabilities,” the company noted in a press release.

During the soft launch phase, the company decided to enhance the original rewards program, migrating to Paytronix as the new loyalty host. This migration was completed “seamlessly without disruption to app users thanks to Rovertown’s integration with Paytronix,” the press release continued.

“Laura and her team are doing everything our data suggests you should do,” said Bill Bustin, head of customer success at Rovertown. “As a former retailer, it’s very exciting to see what they’re achieving. The Gas N Wash app is one of the most successful in this industry and will continue to set new standards.”

Gas N Wash is a family-owned, one-stop shop for fuel, convenience and carwash needs in the Chicago suburbs. The chain’s fuel and convenience centers are open 24/7, 365 days a year with extended daily car wash hours.