Love’s, Speedco Offer Tire and DOT Inspection Discounts

Love’s Travel Stops has announced discounts on select services next month in preparation for the CVSA International Roadcheck. During the month of May, more than 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations will offer half-off Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections and $80 off per tire when purchasing Yokohama tires.

The locations also offer free visual inspections year-round with any service.

“Getting pulled over during a time of heavy DOT enforcement can be costly and time consuming, and we want to help prevent that while keeping drivers safe,” said Eric Daniels, Love’s vice president of total truck care. “Our DOT inspection and tire deals are just another way we’re providing more value for customers while they’re keeping a close eye on their expenses.”

The CVSA International Roadcheck takes place May 14-16, as CVSA-certified officials prepare to inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers across North America. This year’s Roadcheck enforcement will focus on tractor protections systems and alcohol and controlled substance possession.

Through partnerships with Daimler Truck North America and Navistar, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco network is the exclusive light mechanical warranty repair provider for Freightliner and International trucks. More information can be found on the company’s website.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 643 locations in 42 states.