Rutter’s Unveils New Private Label Beer

The chain partnered with Evil Genius to introduce the Don't Have a Cow Citra IPA.

Rutter’s has announced the launch of its new summer seasonal beer, crafted in partnership with Evil Genius. The Don’t Have a Cow Citra IPA features low bitterness and is dry hopped entirely with Citra.

Don’t Have a Cow is available now in Rutter’s stores and will be offered in limited quantities.

The introduction marks the fifth Rutter’s exclusive beer launch and will be available exclusively at Rutter’s Pennsylvania beer locations, while supplies last.

Evil Genius Co. was started in 2011 and releases a variety of different core and seasonal beers

“Working with Rutter’s has been an amazing opportunity. We’ve built a great relationship with them and love being able to develop a product that we know their enthusiastic fans will enjoy with every sip,” said Trevor Howard, Evil Genius Co-Founder.

“As we continue to bring new flavorful and unique craft beers to our customers, we strive to have fun, but most importantly, offer a great tasting brew,” said Adam Long, senior category manager at Rutter’s. “Having the opportunity to work with Evil Genius, a great local brewery, makes it even better.”

Don’t Have a Cow is available at Rutter’s in-store now and will be sold in a six-pack of 12-ounce cans for $13.99.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.