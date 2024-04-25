PDI Technologies Shares Results from Annual Retail Survey Report

The report found that customers are especially looking for sustainable and environmentally friendly options from c-stores.

PDI Technologies has released the fourth edition of the “Sustainability, EV, and Convenience Retail Survey Report.” The report revealed that consumers are increasingly looking for more environmentally friendly options, especially in the fuel and convenience retail industry.

The annual survey also showed that consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products at an increased volume.

The 2024 findings showed 80% of consumers are very or somewhat concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy, up from 68% in 2023 and 66% in 2022. When it comes to filling their tanks, 65% of Americans say they would pay more for gas if stations offered carbon offsetting.

That environmental awareness at the gas station extends to expectations inside the convenience store, with consumers believing that c-stores should be resource-efficient (38% of respondents) and brands and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies should use sustainable packaging (34%).

“The data is clear,” said Maryann Michela, senior director, PDI Technologies. “Between these statistics and the regulatory conversations that are happening in our industry, there are more compelling reasons than ever for retailers and brands to understand and act upon consumer sentiment toward sustainable businesses. This movement reaches beyond the U.S., with consumer sentiment and regulations more prevalent in regions like EMEA and others.”

The 2024 survey also revealed challenges and opportunities for electric vehicles (EVs), where nearly half of the respondents again this year cited battery charge and travel distance — commonly referred to as “range anxiety” — as the top concern (47%, up slightly from 2023).

“Whether it involves more innovative checkout experiences, online delivery options or sustainable business practices — to name just a few areas — consumer sentiment continues to influence the convenience retail experience across the globe,” said Sid Gaitonde, president, enterprise productivity, PDI Technologies. “At PDI, we’re building enterprise solutions and consultancy practices that help retailers maximize their operations to remain competitive and successful during their ongoing evolution.”

The full report can be downloaded here.