Premium Baked Goods Made Easy for C-Store Operators

Sponsored by Bake’n Joy

Labor constraints and the need for high-quality products to attract and retain customers are some of the most prominent issues facing c-store operators today. Bake’n Joy, a fourth-generation family-run business for over 83 years, offers premium bakery solutions tailored for c-store operators to tackle these challenges.

“Securing skilled personnel for baking and addressing language barriers in the workforce is essential,” says Charlie Wood, vice president of business development & sales operations at Bake’n Joy, “while consistent high-quality products are vital to ensure repeat business in the face of stiff competition.”

Ensuring repeat purchases hinges on consistently offering superior goods and supporting labor constraints. If the food service offerings fall short, while initial sales may be secured, subsequent foot traffic to the store will likely suffer. To avoid offering subpar products and overcome these challenges, Bake’n Joy has solutions for c-stores through pre-prepared muffins, featuring flavor variety and a commitment to quality and cost efficiency.

All Flavor, No Labor

Bake’n Joy’s focus is providing fully baked thaw-and-serve products and PanFree® predeposited muffins to operators, eliminating the need for ovens, and reducing labor while maintaining quality in flavor.

“Our frozen predeposited muffin batters hit a hot spot for operators committed to baking,” Wood says. “They provide a fresh-baked experience for consumers and reduce labor for operators.”

With Bake’n Joy’s PanFree predeposited muffins, operators can offer fresh baked goods with no muffin pan, no hassle, providing premium quality in an easy freezer-to-oven format. Baked in sturdy liners, no muffin pans are required. All it takes is placing the product on a baking sheet and popping it in the oven for fresh, decadent, and convenient muffins any time of day.

No Oven? No Problem!

“If baking isn’t an option, Bake’n Joy provides high-quality thaw-and-serve options,” Wood says. “These offerings save around 40 to 45 minutes of labor compared to traditional baking methods, providing a balance between quality and convenience.”

Fully baked thaw-and-serve options are ideal for c-stores that may not have access to an oven. These products help cut down on stales and waste due to bake-on-demand and thaw-and-serve capabilities, saving time and ingredient costs in the process.

Bake’n Joy’s thaw-and-serve offerings are ever expanding to provide operators with high-quality bakery solutions that meet customer needs. Ranging from topped muffins, sliced banana bread, cornbread, cupcakes, and fruit squares operators have plenty of options to choose from.

Flavor Variety and Inventory Management

Flavor variety is another key aspect of Bake’n Joy’s offerings, allowing c-store operators to cater to diverse customer preferences. Bake’n Joy offers a wide range of flavors of its baked goods but maintains a balanced assortment of everyday items and seasonal LTOs that can help optimize inventory management.

“We offer a wide variety of flavors to meet different taste profiles across the US,” Wood says. “While a corn muffin might be popular in one area, a banana nut might be favored in another, so, it’s important for us to provide a diverse range of flavors.”

Though an array of flavor options is crucial, the principle of “less is more” is also top of mind. Bake’n Joy recommends offering four to six everyday items, as well as seasonal LTOs like pumpkin in the fall or lemon poppy in the summer. This allows convenience stores to capitalize on seasonal trends and remain competitive.

Ensuring Quality and Standards

To ensure product quality and consistency, Bake’ n Joy adheres to strict standard operating procedures and maintains their premium products with the same attentiveness.

“We aim to be like the Cadillac, if you will, in the industry,” Wood says. “For example, we use real eggs in our products and maintain a high particulate level in our muffins and loaves, whether it’s blueberries or chocolate chips. Quality is paramount for us.”

Upholding this idea, Bake’n Joy has a dedicated quality assurance department that strictly manages adherence to standard operating procedures throughout facilities.

“Quality assurance is at the core of everything we do,” Wood says. “We conduct regular check-ins with this team to ensure compliance. We are also SQF certified and have maintained an excellent rating from that organization for over a decade. Though it’s challenging, we’re proud to meet this standard consistently.”

A Recipe for Success

Strategic partnerships play a vital role in Bake’n Joy’s success, and meeting convenience store operators’ needs and ensuring efficient distribution of products has remained possible with Bake’n Joy’s partnership with Dot Foods.

“Our partnership with Dot Foods ensures flexibility in meeting operators’ needs,” says Wood. “This strategic partnership enables us to access a diverse range of distributors, facilitating the provision of specific flavors to operators.”

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and strategic partnerships, Bake’n Joy stands as a trusted ally for convenience store operators, providing premium bakery solutions that elevate offerings and drive customer satisfaction.

“We believe that caring, integrity, and hard work, along with innovation, lead to all levels of success,” Wood says. “Our mission is to enhance our customers’ businesses by offering the highest quality bakery products and services.”

To learn more about Bake’n Joy’s premium bakery solutions, visit their website.

By Drew Filipski