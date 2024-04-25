Wesco Reaches $3 Million in Annual Delivery Sales

Western Michigan-based Wesco announced a major achievement in its delivery service operations — in 2023, the chain achieved 43% growth in delivery and surpassed the $3 million milestone with a total of $3.1 million in annualized sales.

“We believe delivery is an important piece of this industry’s future, and we want to lead the way,” said Nancy Westgate-Systema, president of Wesco. “It’s all about serving customers on their terms, in the most convenient way possible. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to continued growth in this important area of our business.”

Each Wesco location that offers delivery makes the service available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Customers can order snacks, beverages, age-restricted products, prepared food, household items and more.

Popular prepared meals, including pizza and grinders, account for approximately half of sales. More than 22% of delivery customers have made an online EBT transaction.

Wesco was an early partner of Vroom Delivery beginning in 2018, and the team continues to leverage its technology. Behind the scenes, Wesco utilizes Vroom Delivery’s Automated Menu Management (AMM), back office and loyalty integrations, retention automation, thermal printer integrations, Pay360 payment solution and more. Wesco is also testing Vroom Delivery’s new omnichannel ordering capabilities.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team at Wesco and all they’ve achieved,” said John Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Vroom Delivery. “Driving over $250k per month through delivery is a major milestone indeed. Wesco has become a delivery powerhouse, but I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

Wesco is a family-owned and operated chain of 55 convenience stores based in Muskegon, Mich.