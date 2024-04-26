Major Oil Introduces Hybrid Energy Stations

Major Oil intends to launch a new wave of portable gas stations, with 500 already planned and complete with autonomous checkout and above-ground storage tanks.

In 2024, convenience store operators are familiar with self-checkout and have already weighed the pros and cons of installation, deployed the technology or decided against it, and are currently monitoring how it fares. Some c-stores are also testing autonomous checkout, which allows for a frictionless shopping experience.

Going a step further, Major Oil is introducing hybrid energy stations — portable gas stations with attached autonomous convenience stores.

“So (the structure is) going to show up to a property on three flatbeds. We’re going to take it off with cranes and, just like Legos, build it in three days. We’re going to fill it up with inventory and fuel. We’re going to add EV (electric vehicle) chargers on the outside perimeters and turn it into a hybrid energy station and be open several days later,” said Major Itule, CEO of Major Oil.

The Setup

Branded Joltz, Major Oil’s sites are dubbed Convenience Store Portable Above Ground Stations (CPAGs).

Major Oil came into being two years ago. In that time, Itule formed relationships with fuel distributor GPM Empire; CPAG manufacturer AMS Technologies; and Red E Charge, Major Oil’s EV charging partner. American Development Partners facilitated the provision of financial resources enabling the company to implement 500 hybrid energy stations.

Major Oil is looking to launch 50-100 stores in Texas and another 400 stores throughout the Southeast Conference area, with the first sites targeted for Q4 2024.

Each CPAG has two 12,000-gallon above-ground storage tanks on either side of the building. In between them lies the 900-square-foot store complete with a frictionless shopping experience.

As customers enter the store, they tap their card at the door, which will authorize the transaction. From there, the customer enters the store, grabs their items and walks out.

“No employees, no point-of-sale system to deal with. Your credit card gets charged, you go back, you finish fueling up and you’re out the door. The fastest gas station experience in the country,” said Itule.

Sustainability Goals

Major Oil aims to promote sustainability in its endeavors, finding ways to protect the earth’s resources to the best of its ability.

A chief component of this initiative is solving environmental concerns regarding underground storage tanks.

Since a Joltz c-store comes equipped with above-ground tanks, should a tank leak, although unlikely, the leak would be discovered and fixed quickly.

“And nothing gets into the atmosphere, nothing’s getting into the soil, nothing’s getting onto the pavement, nothing. It’s all self-contained,” said Itule.

In addition to standard fuel, the sites also offer EV chargers. Major Oil will have an in-house maintenance team to support the upkeep of the EV chargers as well as the fuel dispensers. This team will also be able to monitor the above-ground storage tanks, so that should there be a leak, they can dispatch a service provider to fix it.

Sustainability also plays a factor in powering the CPAGs.

Notably, the company will use solar to power its sites.

“That’s not to say we’ll be totally off the grid; it depends on where the locations are, depends on sun, all that good stuff. But for the most part, most of my stores will be at least half off the grid, if not more in most cases, especially in Texas, which is where we plan to do a lot of stores,” said Itule.

Location, Location, Location

Only 2,500 square feet is needed to install a Joltz c-store. This provides many location opportunities for Major Oil.

“I can go into the metropolitan areas, and I can go grab three quarters of an acre next to a McDonald’s or another name-brand location that has a lot of volume, and I could put my station up pretty quick right next to them and draw off that traffic and be successful really quick,” said Itule.

He also noted a CPAG could be installed next to a university or interstate traffic if there are available locations.

Independent grocers are another avenue Major Oil can take.

“I can come in with my low-cost sustainable project and put it on their parking lot and make that grocery store a daily stopping point for the community,” Itule said.

And, he pointed out, these grocers don’t need to worry about competition because a typical convenience store customer shops for a different purpose than a grocery store customer.

With numerous possibilities ahead, Major Oil is ready to enter into and succeed in the convenience store space.

“There’s just better ways of doing things today,” said Itule. “And I think I found it, and I found some investors who believe that I’m on the right track, and we’re pretty confident we can go out and put 500 of these out there pretty quickly and kind of change the land as far as what gas stations and that infrastructure looks like and what they provide.”