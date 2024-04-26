Rutter’s Launches Summer Sweepstakes Program

Rutter's loyalty members will have a chance to win over $300,000 in prizes, and a grand prize of $25,000.

Rutter’s has announced the launch of its 2024 High Roller Summer Sweepstakes. Starting on April 29, the central Pennsylvania-based chain will be giving away over $30,000 in prizes to its VIP customers over the summer month. One VIP customer will take home the top prize of $25,000.

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards Member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or by visiting www.ruttersrewards.com.

For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, customers will get the chance to spin a casino-style machine for a 1 in 4 chance of winning an instant prize or sweepstakes entry. Instant prizes include free food and drinks from participating companies, including Coke, Pepsi, Red Bull, Celsius, Hershey, Rutter’s Dairy and more.

Big instant prizes include $50 Rutter’s gift cards, $1,000 cash, free Snapple for a year, free Kunzler Hot Dogs for a year, free Rutter’s coffee for a year, free Mountain Dew for a year and free Powerade for a year. Sweepstakes entries also provide a chance to win free fuel for a year, or the grand prize of $25,000.

Rutter’s High Roller Summer Sweepstakes runs from April 29 through September 1.

For a full list of entry items, official rules and additional details for the sweepstakes, clicker here.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.