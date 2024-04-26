Stewart’s Shops Named Best Place to Get a Frozen Treat

The chain received the honor in Albany Times Union's annual Best of the Capital Region competition.

Stewart’s Shops has defended its title as the Best Place for a Frozen Treat in the Albany Times Union’s Best of the Capital Region competition.

Stewart’s prides itself on its ice cream selection and quality, offering more than 60 flavors, all made fresh at its plant in Saratoga County, N.Y. The company also recently received the accolade of Best Milk in New York state at the New York State Fair.

“The Times Union’s Best of the Capital Region award is a great honor and much thanks goes out to our loyal fans who once again voted Stewart’s Shops as the Best Place to get a Frozen Treat,” the company said in a statement.

This marks the sixth year in a row that Stewart’s has won this designation.

The 2024 Best of the Capital Region winners were announced this week as Stewart’s unveiled the names of six seasonal ice cream flavors currently available at the ice cream counter.

The new flavors include:

Tropical Passion

Win-Place-Dough

Brownie Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Pie

Hip! Hip! Churr-ay!

Boston Cream Dream

The limited-edition flavors are available in stores now, and are also available as a milkshake, sundae or double-scoop cone.