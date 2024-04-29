7-Eleven’s Rachel Allen Named Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professional

7-Eleven has announced that Rachel Allen — the company’s director of talent acquisition — was named a Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professional in an OnCon list revealed during the OnCon 2024 Spring Virtual Summit held April 22-24.

The full list of award winners can be found here.

“Congratulations to our own Rachel Allen on being voted a Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professional in this year’s OnCon Icon Awards,” said John Romero, vice president, talent management and assessment and Allen’s manager. “The awards recognize top talent acquisition professionals from around the world and are selected by industry peers. Congratulations, Rachel! You deserve it!”

“I’m so excited to share that I have been named a Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professional in this year’s OnCon Icon Awards,” said Allen. “The awards recognize top talent acquisition professionals from around the world. What makes this award so special is that they are voted on by my peers in the industry. Thank you so much to my colleagues for this very special honor, and congratulations to all of my fellow honorees.”

On top of Allen’s award, EV Magazine recently recognized 7-Eleven’s Ann Scott, senior director, electric vehicle charging and utilities, as one of the Top 10 Women in EV in the U.S. Recognized for leading the way in electric vehicle development, Scott was acknowledged for her mission to make EV charging convenient, while reducing 7-Eleven’s carbon footprint.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.