Ovention Hires Joe Arvin as Corporate Chef

Hatco Corp. subsidiary Ovention has announced the hiring of Chef Joe Arvin as the company’s corporate chef. In the new position, Arvin will be responsible for the support of active customers and prospective customers on menu development and operations challenges, executing trade show logistics and develop marketing content.

Arvin has built a vast culinary career, marking many notable accomplishments. Arvin is a two-time Culinary Federation gold medalist, three-time Chicago Fight Club champion and finished 6th and 23rd place at The World Food Championships.

He has also gained widespread recognition through television appearances on shows Big Brother, Cutthroat Kitchen and The Taste with Anthony Bourdain. Arvin has worked alongside several foodservice manufacturers and has proven success in business management and growth.

Known for his innovative cooking techniques and creative approaches to cuisine, Arvin’s culinary career accomplishments reflect his talent, dedication and passion for the art of cooking.

“Ovention is not only gaining a culinary expert but also a trusted partner who shares our vision for foodservice innovation and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to welcome Chef Arvin to the Ovention team and look forward to leveraging his experience for continued success and growth,” said Casey Reilley, director of Ovention.

Ovention ovens are designed and manufactured in the heartland of the U.S. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and a first-class customer service based in Milwaukee.