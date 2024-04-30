Circle K Launches 79-Cent Polar Pop LTO

The chain also announced the introduction of a new, exclusive Gatorade flavor.

Circle K, which touts the title of “America’s Thirst Stop,” has announced a new deal on its lineup of Polar Pop and Froster offerings, as well as the addition of an exclusive Gatorade flavor, Lighting Blast, to its beverage lineup.

From May through August, the global convenience store chain is offering Polar Pop and Froster at any size for just 79 cents at participating locations. Customers who are part of Circle K’s free membership program, Inner Circle, can enjoy the same offer starting at 69 cents using the Circle K app.

“As America’s Thirst Stop, we want to be there for all of our customers’ needs and make it easy to cool down recharge and rehydrate as the mercury rises,” said Trey Powell, senior vice president, global merchandising at Circle K. “With our exciting Froster and Polar Pop offerings priced at 79 cents and our exclusive Gatorade Lightning Blast flavor, we’re looking forward to bringing refreshment and fun to your adventures, wherever they may lead this summer.”

The introduction of Gatorade Lightning Blast comes as a result of a partnership between Circle K and PepsiCo, a global leader in convenient foods and beverages.

Gatorade Lightning Blast, which boasts a striking silver color, comes in 28-ounce bottles that feature a flash of purple lightning intersecting an electrified Gatorade bolt.

Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel.

With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S., and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.

More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.