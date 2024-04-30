EG America Donates $657,000 to the Red Cross

EG America raised the funds through an in-store promotion, in addition to matching contributions from top stores.

During its nationwide in-store fundraiser in March, EG America raised $657,000 for the American Red Cross in recognition of Red Cross Month.

Throughout the month, customers at EG America’s Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Red Cross. EG America then matched the amounts raised by the top store in each banner to increase the donation total.

“We are proud to champion the American Red Cross’ mission of helping those in need,” said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. “We are equally moved by the overwhelming generosity of our guests who contributed to this worthy cause.”

The American Red Cross assists individuals and communities in crisis. Donations enable the organization to respond immediately and deliver lifesaving support to those in need.

“The American Red Cross is grateful to be among the causes that EG America and its customers support,” said Bill Andrews, division fundraising vice president. “The funds raised will be used by our volunteers to power our mission and life-saving work.”

With more than 1,600 retail locations and 18,000 employees across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country.

EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.