Plant-Based Chocolate Truffles

Lindt LINDOR has launched its new Non-Dairy Oat Milk Truffles and Dark Chocolate Oat Milk Truffles. Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy Truffles are a luxurious chocolate treat with an irresistibly smooth-melting truffle center. The outer shell is made with rich and high-quality oat milk chocolate, which gives it a delicate sweetness and a velvety texture.

The combination of the delicate chocolate shell and the truffle filling produces an irresistible chocolate experience that Lindt LINDOR fans have come to expect, now made with oat milk. Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Oat Milk Truffles can now be found at retailers across the U.S.

Lindt & Sprungli

www.lindt-spruengli.com