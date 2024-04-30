Rutter’s Unveils Newest Pennsylvania Store

Rutter’s recently announced the opening of its 87th location and its second new store of 2024. Located in Shippensburg, Pa., the brand-new Rutter’s is over 10,250 square feet, with 16 fueling positions and six commercial fueling lanes.

The new-to-industry (NTI) location is open 24 hours a day and will feature Rutter’s signature foodservice menu and exclusive deals for Rutter’s VIP Rewards Customers.

Additionally, the store will feature Rutter’s 29-degree beer cave, wine and Spiked Slushies.

For customers looking to fuel up, the new location offers Rutter’s Top Tier certified gasoline, Supreme 93 gasoline and Rutter’s Premium Diesel. The store will have the traditional grades of gasoline, along with Ethanol Free, Unleaded 15 and Flex Fuel. The forecourt will also offer Premium Auto Diesel, Kerosene and Off-Road Diesel. For commercial drivers, high-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF will be available.

Further, Rutter’s has employed 50 people at this location, with new employees starting at $18 per hour.

With the opening of this new Rutter’s location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities has pledged to donate $1,000 each to Vigilant Hose Co., Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg and Shippensburg Produce Outreach.

More information can be found on the company’s website.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.