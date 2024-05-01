Customized Convenience: How a Pizza Program Fits Any C-Store Space

Sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in America. Many c-stores can boost profits if they adopt the right pizza program. But, making sure there is the physical space and the labor to operate a successful pizza program in any c-store is easier with some programs than others.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has been in business for 30+ years and prides itself on its ability to customize its “pizza shoppe” to almost any c-store space. “It’s a not one size fits all type scenario, it’s how we continue to provide c-store operators with options that fit in their space and allow them to have a foodservice program that an existing employee can work,” says Dee Cleveland, head of marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Customization is key to the success of foodservice programs for c-stores because often c-stores are working with limited space and labor. “Our setup makes us different because we customize and provide the marketing,” Cleveland says. “Hunt Brothers Pizza comes into operators’ stores and asks ‘How can we set this up best for you?’ Not, ‘This is what we do. Either take it or leave it.”

C-store operators sometimes worry about how to make their store fit the service they are interested in, but Hunt Brothers Pizza strives to flip this dynamic on its head. “We discuss their goals and based on their goals will recommend placement of Pizza Shoppe,” Cleveland says. “The closer the Pizza Shoppe is to the register, the easier it is to operate the program especially if there is only one employee. Efficiency matters for a c-store. We want to ensure our program maximizes their profits.”

Pizza Shoppes’ square footage and layout can be made as small as 59 square feet to compensate for even the smallest c-store. Aside from physical space, Hunt Brothers Pizza also takes steps to ensure c-store operators have everything they need in place to run a successful pizza program after the grand opening.

“We make sure that operators programs are set up for success,” Cleveland says. “Our account managers will go in and check on the stores weekly. For the 30 minutes, they’re in the store they become the store’s employee. They rotate their inventory, take out the garbage, help with training, and even clean ovens.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza also lends support to new c-store operators by offering free marketing to target key demographics in their community and lending in-person support on the opening day of the pizza program to make sure it is a success. “From a consumer perspective we try to build credibility and confidence in the customers so they know they can get good, safe, and quality food options from their c-store space,” Cleveland says.

Hunt Brothers Pizza maintains its mission to “be a blessing,” by enhancing convenience store profitability through tailored pizza programs, addressing space and labor challenges with customizable solutions and comprehensive support, thereby transforming the dynamics of foodservice in constrained retail environments.

For more information on partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza visit huntbrotherspizza.com/partnerwithus.

By Ya’el McLoud