Fruit-Flavored Sports Snack

GoGo squeeZ has unveiled its new GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes. This powered-by-fruit sports snack is convenient for those on the go or on the move. The three flavors, Strawberry Pineapple Orange, Cherry Raspberry Lime, and Blueberry Strawberry Lemon, are a great snacking sidekick to any active lifestyle, from pick-up basketball games to bike rides and everything in between. GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blends with Electrolytes are available now at select retailers nationwide.

