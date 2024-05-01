‘It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s’ — Retailer Launches New Campaign

The new campaign highlights Casey's contemporary convenience and foodservice offerings, and signals significant growth for the chain.

Casey’s has announced a new campaign aimed at highlighting the brand’s innovative foodservice program and personalized customer experience, which the chain is known for across its 17-state footprint.

“It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s” allows the brand to stand out in the increasingly personalized, guest-centric and digital-forward convenience store category. With its high-quality food offerings, unique limited-time menu options and value-driven products, Casey’s offers an enhanced convenience experience with restaurant-quality food.

“It has never been a more exciting time for Casey’s, with our significant growth in store numbers, food innovation and freshly prepared offerings,” said Steph Hoppe, vice president of omni-channel marketing at Casey’s. “Now is the perfect time for our brand to position itself as so much more than a typical gas station — and ‘It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s’ emphasizes the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal, and all the other daily products you love, while filling up your tank at a convenience store.”

The new brand positioning comes after several rounds of market research, through which the retailer listened to c-store guests across the country, Casey’s stated.

“It builds on the brand’s strengths in craveability, connection and convenience, while highlighting the restaurant-quality food and friendly service consumers do not expect from a traditional gas station,” the company wrote in a press release.

As the country’s third-largest convenience store and the fifth-largest pizza chain, Casey’s has expanded into multiple new markets across 17 states with over 2,600 locations today.

Casey’s prepared food business has been accelerating with recent innovations, including a thin crust pizza option and new sandwich menu, as well as unique limited-time offerings and exclusive products. The brand’s private label product line also continues to grow, with over 300 products in 31 categories and increased share across Casey’s grocery and general merchandise sales.

“Casey’s shatters the norms of our category with outstanding food, friendly service and innovative products. ‘It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s’ highlights the unexpected goodness our guests experience in our stores every day,” said Hoppe.

The campaign will run in 58 local markets this summer, with placements across broadcast, digital, streaming, social and owned platforms. See the campaign come to life here.