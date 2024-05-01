Protein-Packed Cereal

Wheaties has debuted its new Wheaties Protein. The brand’s newest innovation packs more than 20 grams of protein into every serving. Available in two new flavors, Maple Almond and Honey Pecan, Wheaties Protein is made with hearty nut-clustered whole grain flakes, almonds or pecans, pumpkin seeds, and honey or maple syrup. It’s the ultimate solution for a crunchy, flavorful cereal that fulfills consumers’ protein goals and properly fuels their day. Wheaties Protein will be on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning this spring for a suggested retail price of $8.99.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com