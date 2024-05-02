7-Eleven Launches Slurpee-Shaped Gaming Device LTO

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Tetris game, 7-Eleven will be giving away 20,000 gaming devices to loyalty members.

7-Eleven has partnered with The Tetris Co. in honor of the iconic video game’s 40th anniversary.

Now, customers across the U.S. who purchase participating products via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards or 7NOW Delivery will have a chance to win one of 20,000 limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like a 7-Eleven Slurpee drink.

The bespoke handheld devices, designed and manufactured by My Arcade, celebrate the legacy of Tetris in the form of 7-Eleven’s recognizable frozen beverage.

7-Eleven has also unveiled limited edition co-branded merchandise including retro t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, keychains and totes — all available on the retailer’s online merchandise store, 7Collection. A limited quantity of gaming devices will also be available for purchase.

“We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia — making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer. “We’re excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love.”

“As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations,” said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. “This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris.”

Loyalty members who want more chances to win can score seven extra entries by purchasing fan-favorite items like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp and Big Bite hot dogs, as well as any variety of Red Bull, including Energy Drink, Sugarfree and the new Red Bull Summer Edition Caruba Elderflower.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.