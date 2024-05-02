PDI Technologies Introduces Advanced Education Program, New Solutions

Designed for c-store retailers, the company is now offering innovations in warehouse mobility, data, sustainability and other solutions.

PDI Technologies has announced the introduction of several new solutions and the launch of an enhanced learning platform for the c-store industry. With the additions, PDI aims to enable retailers to maximize success for stakeholders across the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

“Building innovative products that solve the detailed and specific needs of our end-market operators is one of our key pillars at PDI,” said Bethany Allee, senior vice president, Marketing, PDI Technologies. “Our commitment to customers extends far beyond the products. We’re dedicated to providing ongoing training on how to best use our solutions and engaging the community on emerging trends with thought leadership content — which all leads to greater business success for our customers and everyone across the industry.”

Promoted new offerings include:

PDI Warehouse Mobility: Deploy an API for handheld technologies that access real-time inventory data to ultimately increase efficiency and accuracy.

PDI Live Price Data: Make accurate fuel pricing decisions that reflect market dynamics through this new API with PDI Fuel Pricing Retail.

PDI Sustainability Consulting: Meet corporate goals and satisfy growing consumer sentiment across the globe with custom recommendations and turnkey services.

GasBuddy Reward Codes: Increase loyalty program value for CPGs by expanding loyalty members’ redemption options to include GasBuddy gas back when they buy their favorite c-store products and make other everyday purchases.

All-Access Pass for PDI University: Unlock limitless learning for your organization, including solution training, expert leadership insights and exclusive user group forums.

In addition to launching new solutions, the company has opened registration for PDI Connections Live 2024 — a training and networking event — taking place from Aug. 25-28 in Washington, D.C.

With 40 years of experience, PDI Technologies “Connects Convenience” across the globe, empowering businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions and engage faster with their customers.

Today, PDI serves over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users.