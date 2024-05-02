Rutter’s Expands Burrito Offerings with New Partnership

The retailer partnered with Tres Picosos to launch two new burrito options.

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has partnered with Tres Picosos — an authentic, Mexican burrito company — to add two new burritos to its lineup: a beef burrito and a pork carnitas burrito.

The beef burritos feature south-of-the-border flavors including chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and the pork carnitas boast special hatch mild green chiles and jalapeños.

Tres Picosos is known for “more filling and less tortilla, satisfying customers’ cravings for flavorful, real authentic Mexican food,” Rutter’s noted in a press release. The company prepares clean food, with minimal preservatives, serving a more robust, slightly spicy palate.

“I’m shouting ‘arriba’ for Tres Picosos and the entire Rutter’s familia,” said Jane Hartgrove, la jefa of Tres Picosos. “It’s incredibly prestigious for us to join a strong company with such a deep heritage much like our authentic recipes. Muchas gracias for allowing us to be a part of a company that not only drives the industry but defines it.”

“At Rutter’s, we offer a diverse range of menu choices and constantly seek ways to introduce fresh items or innovate with existing ones. We’re thrilled to unveil new selections that resonate with our customer base, with plans for further expansion in the future. Our customers clearly love the Mexican flavor profile, and we’re committed to enriching this aspect of our menu. That’s why partnering with Tres Picosas was an effortless decision,” said Philip Santini, Rutter’s Senior Director of Advertising & Food Service.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The retailer operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.