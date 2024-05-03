7-Eleven Commits to Significantly Grow Foodservice and Delivery Programs

The company announced plans to enhance its 7NOW Delivery program, in addition to growing its foodservice operations significantly.

In a recent earnings call, 7-Eleven announced plans to significantly revamp its foodservice operations in the U.S.

In the call, 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto first announced the expansion of SEI’s Food and Beverage Modernization Program, which includes the company’s Bake-in-Store platform, Grab-and-Go Hot Cases, self-serve roller grills and specialty hot beverages.

In 2024, 7-Eleven plans to roll out the foodservice program at an additional 2,500 stores — it is currently in about 5,000.

“We expect to see a challenging start to 2024. However, we have aggressive plans in place, and we will accelerate our investments expanding our food and beverage modernization platforms in our stores, refreshing our stores exteriors and interiors and enhancing overall operational execution,” stated DePinto.

The SEI Food and Beverage Modernization Program was launched in April 2023 in Louisville, Ky. DePinto noted that the original goal was to improve overall operational execution, reset the stores and introduce new and local products.

“Since launching that in April of 2023, this effort has boosted merchandise sales and customer traffic, resulting in a 17% increase in fresh foods and a 9% rise in proprietary beverages in the Louisville, Ky., market,” said DePinto. “We plan to scale the Louisville, Kentucky learnings across 4,000 stores in the remainder of 2024.”

DePinto also mentioned that 7-Eleven did see improvements in the fresh food and proprietary beverage segment. Compared to the prior year, the company saw an increase of 17.5% in fresh food sales and 7.7% in proprietary beverage sales. Now, the company is focused on accelerating that program.

To do this, the company will bolster its private brand lineup to complement existing proprietary products.

“7-Eleven Inc.’s 7Select private brands are high quality, unique products offering the customer significant value in a time when the customer so much needs it, and provides our stores great margins versus the national brands,” said DePinto. “We are on track to introduce 215 additional new private brand items this year. And I have to tell you, I’m extremely impressed with the pipeline of products and the private brand team and the work that they’re doing.”

Leading With Loyalty

On top of expanding its foodservice offerings, 7-Eleven also announced enhancements to its loyalty program.

The 7Rewards program boasts more than 95 million members — one in four customers in the U.S. is a member, and the company plans to increase that number in 2024.

The 7NOW Delivery program also showed strong performance, with delivery sales contributing to $250 per day on average and adding 16 additional transactions in each store. The delivery program grew an impressive 25% for the year. DePinto stated that the company plans not only to retain this growth, but increase it.

“We are expanding this business and we have an industry leading delivery time of 28 minutes and we are located within two miles of 50% of the U.S. population,” he said. “So we’re going to continue this momentum.”

7-Eleven plans to add more stores to its 7NOW network in an effort to grow delivery sales to $725 million.

“We are in a tough macro environment, but SEI is doing the things to deliver on our customer expectations and we’re doing all we can to improve our overall cost base, our productivity and our efficiency to help improve our profitability going forward,” DePinto stated.