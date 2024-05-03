CStore Decisions’ Hot New Products Contest Kicks Off

Supplier companies are invited to enter. Winners to be announced ahead of the NACS Show.

It’s time for CStore Decisions’ annual Hot New Products Contest. Each year, thousands of SKUs and services hit the marketplace from numerous supplier companies, but which ones will prove most successful in convenience stores?

CStore Decisions is once again letting our retailer panel of judges decide the hottest new products of the past year. Winners will be determined by a point-based system that rates products based on innovation, packaging/appearance, likeliness to carry or implement in stores and more.

New products and services will be defined as having launched between September 2023 and September 2024.

Space is limited so enter today to ensure your product is included. The submission deadline is July 10. Individual company submissions will be capped at three products. Winners will be announced leading into the NACS show, and CStore Decisions’ November post show issue will recap the submissions and the winners of the contest.

Submitting companies are guaranteed one exposure in our Hot New Products e-newsletter in 2024.

Winning companies will be promoted from the CStore Decisions’ booth at NACS as well. Learn more at: https://cstoredecisions.com/topproducts.