Family Express Strides Ahead With New App

Family Express launches a new mobile app to cater to customers’ digital needs while remaining diligent in other areas of technology, as well.

The last year has seen great progress in technology innovation and advancement in the convenience store space, from further implementation of self-checkout and mobile payments to app rejuvenation to steps taken to use artificial intelligence (AI) for security and operational efficiency.

Family Express, based in Valparaiso, Ind., operator of over 80 locations in Indiana, is one c-store chain that has taken advantage of the technology boom to pave a path of future success at its stores.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Family Express with a Tech Innovation Award for its work in launching a new mobile app, the ability to order food and in-store items at the pump and its goal to continue to focus on technology as a means of accelerating the business and offering convenience.

Launching The Mobile App

A few years ago, Family Express produced an app that included car wash integration. Earlier this year, however, the chain launched a new app to remain on the cutting edge of the industry.

“What we retired is probably substantially better than what most people are doing in this space today. But in order for us to maintain that qualitative differentiation, we have to continue to invent,” said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express.

The latest app also includes an opportunity for customers to interact with the car wash, but it gives customers a completely new experience.

Car wash subscriptions are available through the app, where customers pay a monthly fee for various car wash services depending on the subscription they purchase. If a customer chooses not to buy a subscription package, they can still activate a single wash from the app; various single wash options are provided.

A beverage subscription is also available through the app. For a set monthly fee, customers can redeem one drink — from a list of options — every four hours.

“All we’re doing with the mobile app right now on the car wash side, with subscriptions of all kinds from packaged beverages to car washes, creates an environment that delivers to the consumer almost a subliminal expectation,” said Olympidis. “They don’t expect it from you because they don’t see it delivered by others in the convenience store space, but they see it delivered by others in other sectors.”

Customers are also able to use the app for mobile ordering. The app permits users to view their order history and save their favorite items, which allows for even speedier ordering.

Additionally, customers can sign into their F.E. Perks rewards account through Family Express’ app. Here, they can see their available rewards, possible discounts and club cards.

“Our customers are very loyal. We see some of the best rates in the industry when we compare. That’s what brings people to our mobile app, as well, (apart from) the subscriptions. … Our customers love us and they’re going to our app because of that,” said Clifton Dillman, VP and chief information officer for Family Express.

Other Tech Initiatives

Family Express is heavily focused on investing in technology, and its initiatives lie in other areas aside from the app, as well.

For example, Family Express enabled encryption at the pump in a collaboration with Fiserv and NCR.

“Most breaches, if not all of them, don’t happen in front of a sales associate inside the store. … They do it outside, they do it at night. They do it where you can’t watch,” said Olympidis.

Family Express is also implementing the ability for customers to order in-store items or food orders in addition to fuel at the pump and have their purchases delivered to them. It’s working with NCR to establish curbside delivery at the pump.

“When we look at technology, we look at what we can do to build relationships,” Dillman noted. Family Express prioritizes people — both its employees and customers.

“Our passion for technological innovation, going back now at least a decade and possibly beyond, is born out of the necessity to facilitate a differentiation because others do other things better than we do. So we do people better and we do technology better,” said Olympidis.

Further, the chain is interested in pursuing AI, specifically Microsoft Copilot. One of Family Express’ primary goals is looking into technology that makes it more efficient and resilient and able to offer a better customer experience.

For AI, the chain thinks of it as a two-track endeavor, Olympidis noted: early implementation of AI solutions and using AI to create a disruptive force that would be beneficial in the marketplace and exclusive to Family Express.

“That’s where we’re pushing the envelope with the existing technology to make it do things it doesn’t want to do, frankly. And we’re winning,” said Olympidis.