May 2024: Navigating the Digital Frontier

C-stores are embracing technological advancements to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, shaping the future of the industry.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, technology evolution has been on fast-forward for convenience stores. Overnight stores rose to new challenges, hitting the go button on tech initiatives such as mobile apps, delivery and order ahead. Four years later, c-stores are continuing to embrace tech. Many retailers are now modernizing those mobile apps and loyalty programs to stay relevant as technology advances, while others are testing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

“Technology enables continuous operational improvement but, more specifically, ensures we are providing our customers with an excellent shopping experience,” said Raymond Dalton, SVP, information technology (IT), GPM Investments, which operates more than 1,540 c-stores across more than 30 states.

When asked about the technology trends they’re monitoring, c-store retailers consistently pointed to AI, mobile-app integration, self-checkout systems, and the potential for leveraging loyalty programs and consumer analytics.