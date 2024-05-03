Pilot to Hire More Than 10,000 Employees

The retailer is gearing up for what it expects to be a busy summer.

Pilot has announced that it will hire 10,000 employees to prepare for the summer travel season. The company noted that it offers generous benefits and perks, training and development programs and opportunities for career growth.

The company has openings for hourly and leadership positions across its owned and operated Pilot and Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations, on-site restaurants and tanker fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Several key travel states including California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Virginia have a large number of available jobs to meet the increased summer demand.

Available full-time and part-time positions include:

Travel center leadership

Hourly retail

Restaurant leadership

Hourly food service

Class A CDL drivers

“We are searching for talented and hard-working individuals to join our dynamic workforce,” said Julius Cox, executive vice president and chief people officer. “We’re dedicated to putting people first, and we’re looking for team members who share a similar purpose and want to grow with us. Pilot shows up for road travelers as their trusty co-pilot who will fill them up, keep them going, and inspire them to make the most of their journey.”

Pilot’s offers comprehensive employee benefits and perks, including:

Fuel discount

Weekly pay

Paid parental leave for U.S. team members

Low-cost health plans with 24/7 access to on-demand healthcare for U.S. team members

$10 meal and beverage credit each shift

Rewards and recognition programs

Tuition assistance

Adoption reimbursement

Paid vacation time off

Pilot offers these benefits to its more than 30,000 team members. Among the company’s extensive benefits and perks, Pilot rewards its team through Fueling Recognition, a program that launched in 2023 that allows leaders to recognize team members with in-app points redeemable on thousands of items, including gift cards, electronics, company merchandise, concert tickets and more.

In addition, the company recently launched a revamped mobile app which allows team member to easily stay updated with company news, access documents and trainings and find resources.

“To truly show people they matter, we must build an experience around what matters to them. At Pilot, one of the ways that we invest in our team is by providing nationally recognized training programs and competitive team member benefits. We pride ourselves on creating an environment where everyone feels they belong and has the opportunity to have a voice, contribute, learn and grow,” emphasized Cox.

Among Pilot’s major initiatives, New Horizons, a more than $1 billion initiative to remodel its stores nationwide and give back to local communities, was launched in 2022. The company recently celebrated completing more than 100 remodels and continues to make improvements across its network of travel centers.

The company remains focused on the future of travel and is exploring alternative fueling technologies and is developing a coast-to-coast EV charging network.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 870 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.

In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 15 billion gallons of fuel per year.