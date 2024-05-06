Marathon Donation Elevates Public Safety Efforts in Los Angeles

Marathon gifted two new, cutting-edge drones to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery recently donated two state-of-the-art drones to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) to enhance the department’s search and rescue operations.

“These drones are not just gadgets,” said LACoFD Battalion Chief Vic Garcia. “They are powerful tools that will greatly enhance our abilities to appropriately respond to all kinds of emergency calls like hazardous materials incidents, wildland and structural fires, and aiding us during special events.”

With a service area that spans over 2,300 square miles in unincorporated Los Angeles County, LACoFD says it’s consistently working to better serve the more than four million people who call their service area home.

“With community partners like Marathon Petroleum, we’re now equipped to navigate complex emergencies more efficiently and effectively, ensuring the safety of our communities and responders,” Garcia said.

Refinery leadership recently invited members of LACoFD to the refinery to present the department with the two drones.

“We value the strong partnerships we have with our local public safety agencies that are responsible for keeping us all safe,” said CP Patsatzis, vice president of refining. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Los Angeles County Fire Department in its continued efforts to make our communities safer.”

The Los Angeles refinery’s onsite fire department, which trains to respond to potential emergency events at the facility, also regularly provides training and assistance to local fire departments, including LACoFD.