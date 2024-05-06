Weigel’s Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Exclusive Offer

Weigel’s celebrated Cinco de Mayo with its inaugural fiesta for MyWeigel’s Rewards members. The chain treated its loyal patrons to an exclusive offer, commemorating the vibrant spirit of the holiday.

The festivities saw MyWeigel’s Rewards members enjoying a complimentary trio of treats, including the Jarritos soda, Bimbo sponch and Monster Ultra Fiesta energy drink.

“As a brand deeply rooted in our local communities, we were thrilled to embrace the festive spirit of Cinco de Mayo with our valued MyWeigel’s Rewards members,” said Billy Weigel, owner of Weigel’s. “This event was our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal patrons while also commemorating the cultural significance of this special day.”

“The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Weigel’s wasn’t just about treats; it was about creating memorable experiences and fostering connections,” the company noted in a press release. “With a welcoming atmosphere, Weigel’s invited everyone to join in the celebration of diversity, unity and the joy of sharing moments together.”

To participate in the exclusive offer, MyWeigel’s Rewards members simply had to become a member by signing up on the Weigel’s mobile app or website. Membership is free, and benefits include personalized discounts and special promotions.

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family owned and operated east Tennessee business. Weigel’s operates 79 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.