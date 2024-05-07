15 Marathon Fleets Receive Safety Awards

Marathon Petroleum was recently recognized with 15 safety awards from the National Private Trucking Council (NPTC) at the NPTC Annual Education Management Conference.

“Our drivers spend a large percentage of their time on the road interacting with the public, so driving has continued to be one of our primary safety focus areas,” said Jocko Langlois, Marathon Petroleum’s Trucking & Rail — East Transport Operations Director. “Through the use of program tools like Smith Systems training and fatigue policy, plus additional in-cab safety features such as collision avoidance, blind spot notifications and an onboard camera system for driving behavior, the employees in these fleets have been successful in reducing the number of vehicle accidents year over year. This is not only positive for our employees and our company but also the communities where we work.”

Silver Seal Award — Certificate of Merit

This certificate is awarded to a company and its employees for an improved safety record in the operations of its private fleet. It is awarded for a terminal that reduced its accident frequency rate by 40% or more, compared to its record of the previous year.

Argo, Ill.

Bay City/Flint, Mich.

El Paso, Texas

Garyville, La.

Hammond, Ind.

Jackson, Mich.

Lansing, Mich.

Leach, Ky.

Lexington, Ky.

Mason, Texas

Midland, Pa.

North Muskegon, Mich.

Roosevelt, Utah

Bronze Seal Award — Certificate of Progress

This certificate is awarded to a company and its employees for safety progress in the operations of its private fleet. It is awarded for a terminal that reduced its accident frequency rate by 20% to 39% compared with its record of the previous year.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Tucson, Ariz.

In 2023, 13 Marathon Petroleum fleets received NPTC Safety Seal Awards.