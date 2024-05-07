Reynolds Earns Sustainability Accolade

Reynolds received the SEAL Business Sustainability Award for the advanced water recycling at its Tobaccoville, N.C., plant.

Reynolds American was recently named a recipient of the 2024 Seal Business Sustainability Awards in the Environmental Initiative Award Category for the Reynolds WaterHub project, which is under construction by a Reynolds subsidiary at the expansive Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C.

The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Environmental Initiative Award evaluated applicants on impact metrics, innovation and uniqueness of the initiative, sharing of insights and best practices, and investment of organizational leadership capital.

Reynolds’ award-winning initiative, the WaterHub, is an advanced water recycling facility and product of a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, and one of few water recycling projects of its scale. Once construction is complete, the WaterHub is expected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households.

“We are proud of all the efforts being made across the Reynolds American organization to preserve and make efficient use of the precious natural resources we rely on to run our business,” said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president, operations, within the Reynolds American organization. “This SEAL recognition is a testament to our sustainability progress and the expected positive impact of the WaterHub, our advanced water recycling facility at our largest manufacturing facility, in collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources.”

Reynolds and its operating companies are playing a part in the BAT Group’s progress against its goal of 35% less water withdrawn across global operations. At the Reynolds Operations Center, Reynolds expects to reduce water withdrawn by over 40%, which in turn would reduce the water withdrawn across the BAT Group’s global operations by 6%.

“Absolute, material impact is a critical factor in the SEAL Business Sustainability Award evaluation process. The Reynolds American organization demonstrated strong water stewardship through its innovative WaterHub project, which is expected to reclaim over 60 million gallons of water annually, leading to their 2024 award selection,” said Matt Harney, founder of SEAL Awards.

The SEAL recognition complements Reynolds’ efforts to manage water sustainably across the manufacturing facilities of its operating companies. Every operational site within the Reynolds organization, including the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, have earned Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Certification.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., Inc., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands Inc.