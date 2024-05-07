Stewart’s Shops to Offer 99-Cent Ice Cream on Mother’s Day

Customers can grab a single scoop for just shy of a dollar on the holiday.

Stewart’s Shops has announced that on May 12 — Mother’s Day — the chain will offer customers 99-cent single scoop ice cream cones.

Customers can redeem the offer on a wide variety of Stewart’s flavors, including seasonal ones like Win-Place-Dough and Boston Cream Dream.

Other seasonal flavors include:

Tropical Passion

Brownie Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Pie

Hip! Hip! Churr-ay!

The chain recently defended its title as the Best Place for a Frozen Treat — an award given out by the Albany Times Union. Stewart’s has won the award six years in a row.

Stewart’s Shops prides itself on being a “one stop shop,” offering an array of foodservice options, gas, ice cream, grocery items and more. The chain also stocks essentials like milk, eggs, coffee, juice, butter pancake mix and other products.

Stewart’s also offers proprietary My Money Cards, which can be used on everything from coffee and gas to ice cream.