7-Eleven Starts Stocking Exclusive Gatorade Flavor

The new limited edition Midnight Ice flavor will be available only in participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven has announced the nationwide launch of a new limited-edition flavor of Gatorade Thirst Quencher — Midnight Ice. The release marks the first time Gatorade will be offered in a midnight-inspired color. The crisp new flavor will be available exclusively in 28-ounce bottles at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

“We can’t wait for our customers to get their hands on this new limited-edition flavor with Gatorade. The Midnight Ice Thirst Quencher is perfect for our shoppers who want to support their athletic performance ability without sacrificing great taste,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. “It’s inspiring what we can cook up when we collaborate with fan-favorite brands to create new, innovative products.”

Gatorade Thirst Quencher is the most thoroughly researched sports beverage in the world. The new Midnight Ice flavor will be easily spotted on shelves in reimagined packaging featuring an icy lightning bolt set against a nightfall color palette.

For a limited time, customers can get two bottles of Gatorade Thirst Quencher Midnight Ice for just $5, while 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 3 for $6.

Customers on the go can have Gatorade delivered to their door with 7NOW Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.