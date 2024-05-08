Navigating the Digital Frontier

C-stores are embracing technological advancements to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, shaping the future of the industry.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, technology evolution has been on fast-forward for convenience stores. Overnight stores rose to new challenges, hitting the go button on tech initiatives such as mobile apps, delivery and order ahead. Four years later, c-stores are continuing to embrace tech. Many retailers are now modernizing those mobile apps and loyalty programs to stay relevant as technology advances, while others are testing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

“Technology enables continuous operational improvement but, more specifically, ensures we are providing our customers with an excellent shopping experience,” said Raymond Dalton, SVP, information technology (IT), GPM Investments, which operates more than 1,540 c-stores across more than 30 states.

When asked about the technology trends they’re monitoring, c-store retailers consistently pointed to AI, mobile-app integration, self-checkout systems, and the potential for leveraging loyalty programs and consumer analytics.

As far as new launches, most of them are currently focused in the mobile realm.

“Mobile has really taken the center stage,” noted Scott Smith, senior director of IT for Parker’s, which operates 84 stores in Georgia and South Carolina. “You constantly see all of the c-store chains rolling out new features, functionality, new applications, mobile ordering and mobile payment.”

Parker’s launched its refreshed Parker’s Rewards app in March 2023.

“The great part about it is we still allow the customer to activate the fuel dispenser directly from their phone,” Smith said. “We have the 10-cent discount for every gallon you pump when you pay with ACH (Automated Clearing House). We’re doing mobile ordering, mobile pickup, and then allowing the customer to use their ACH card through the mobile app in-store by scanning a barcode.”

Apple Pay and Google Pay are also available in-app. “We’re looking to add that within the store as well,” he said.

Now the chain is looking into adding its loyalty card as a payment method via mobile wallet and allowing customers to add any credit card into the app.

“Hopefully as the point-of-sale (POS) companies continue to evolve, we can add more features to that mobile app that’ll directly connect to the POS,” Smith said.

TXB, with 50 stores in Texas and Oklahoma, in late 2022 introduced its TXB Rewards app complete with a new loyalty solution, mobile pay at the pump, order ahead and delivery.

GPM Investments relaunched its mobile app with upgraded features, including daily offers and savings for loyalty customers, in April of 2023 “to enhance the customer experience and to help make our customers aware of daily value at our stores,” Dalton said. GPM’s fas REWARDS loyalty program is available in the app, and it features online or in-app ordering for the majority of its stores.

Road Ranger, a chain that operates 50 travel centers in seven Midwest states, launched its Ranger Rewards app in September 2021 alongside the rollout of its updated loyalty program.

Loop Neighborhood Market, with 135 stores in California, features the Loop app that includes its LoopBack loyalty program, car wash subscription, location finder and more. The chain offers online ordering via third-party delivery services. It doesn’t currently have mobile payment, but it’s in the works, noted Sanjit Bajimaya, the chain’s IT director.

Denver-based Choice Market, which operates three Choice Market locations and four fully automated Choice Mini Mart sites that feature camera-based autonomous checkout, is in the process of transitioning to a new mobile app that is expected to launch later this year. The new app will continue to feature in-app ordering, mobile payment capabilities and Choice Rewards.

“We’re building a more comprehensive kind of omnichannel app,” said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO, Choice Market.

Omnichannel Approach

As they embrace mobile, many c-stores are realizing the importance of an omnichannel approach, which describes creating a seamless shopping experience across platforms — from mobile to online to in-store.

“We want the customer experience to be the same whether they’re shopping through the mobile app, through our website or through walking into one of our retail sites,” Smith said.

He pointed out that c-stores are unique among their competitors in that they have grocery, prepared food and fuel.

“We have all of these different channels that we compete with,” Smith said. “If we don’t have a seamless shopping experience across all of our channels — mobile, web, in-store — it really puts us at a disadvantage.”

Road Ranger also engages customers through multiple integrated digital and physical touchpoints, allowing customers to stay engaged through the company website, e-commerce site, social media and its Ranger Rewards app as well as in-store.

“We are the first travel center to offer an e-commerce platform to allow online shopping and shipment direct to customer,” said Todd Hauptmann, VP of IT for Road Ranger. Road Ranger’s Shoproadrangerusa.com website carries a wide assortment of Ranger Racing products as well as Road Ranger accessories and apparel.

“As a truck stop / travel center, online shopping wasn’t something we thought we needed, but it’s been a fantastic learning experience and something that’s allowed us to reach a much larger audience than we would otherwise be able to target through just our brick-and-mortar sites,” Hauptmann said.

Choice Market is known for its omnichannel approach to retail.

“For us it was really important because our core customers, they’re digitally enabled,” said Fogarty. “They’re used to ordering on their phones or on the computer or through third parties, and so from the start, we always wanted to lean in and make sure we provided those options.”

Prepared food also makes up about 50% of sales for Choice, making the addition of order ahead and delivery key. But Fogarty noted omnichannel doesn’t make sense for all c-store chains. “You have to know who your core customer is,” he said.

Peter Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Convenience and Energy Advisors, noted quick-service restaurants (QSRs) like Dunkin’ and Starbucks have taught customers the convenience of omnichannel, with the ability to order ahead via an app and skip the line.

“For a convenience store, you want somebody to be able to peruse around and fill the basket, and they still do that too, but you want to have the option to order ahead or have delivery,” he said. “What I’ve seen so far in being able to work with several chains and launching online ordering is if you have foodservice, those stores will perform better on online ordering.”

C-stores have an advantage with online and mobile ordering, he pointed out. Customers can order both foodservice and packaged goods at c-stores, plus c-stores are open later than the typical restaurant. It’s also helpful from a labor perspective, in that it gives employees advanced warning of what orders need to be filled.

“The way that I always look at it is work with an order aggregator to bring a first-party ordering system for pickup or delivery that you would dispatch to DoorDash, then aggregate to the third-party platforms. Do it in your foodservice stores, promote it and then try it in new stores that may not have foodservice,” he said.

Self-Checkout

Like many retailers, Road Ranger has been actively following the state of self-checkout for a few years. When Road Ranger has informally surveyed customers around self-checkout, shoppers appear split along generational lines.

“Our younger demographic has grown up in a digital world and looks for the convenience of self-checkout — provided you can support a frictionless shopping experience for them,” Hauptmann said. “However, we see a much larger group that strongly opposes the technology, noting they feel they are already paying a premium and don’t want to also work as a cashier but also that they believe it delivers a very cold / impersonal shopping experience.”

While self-checkout has been deprioritized at Road Ranger, it’s still following the trend as a potential line-busting opportunity and kiosk solution for pre-paid fuel customers.

Parker’s, meanwhile, has self-checkout in 53 stores and continues to add the technology to all new builds and remodels. Given that its operating area is still cash oriented, it opted to use three cash-and-credit kiosk units per store, allowing multiple customers to check out at once to aid speed of service.

“We have a manned POS that is at the end of the counter that we can use for overflow or if a customer doesn’t want to use self-checkout,” Smith said.

The cashier helps with age-restricted items and interacts with shoppers.

“The goal is that the cashier would stand behind the self-checkouts to help those customers and then, if they need to, they can walk down and use the manned register,” he said.

TXB features self-checkout in a handful of its newer stores.

“It works well,” said Daniel Gaddy, VP of technology for TXB. “I personally believe there are challenges around age-verified items, but I know there are ways around this too. I think, as these issues are accounted for, you’ll see some level of adoption as retailers feel the juice is worth the squeeze. The cost has been a bit prohibitive to this point.”

Choice features self-checkout kiosks in its Choice Market locations. “Because we have the prepared food, people use it pretty heavily, honestly,” Fogarty said. Fogarty estimated that at the chain’s Bannock Street location about 80% of sales go through the kiosk.

Loop Neighborhood has self-checkout at five locations. “(The) technology is good, but fear of theft among the management and operations team is there,” Bajimaya said.

Indeed, a 2023 LendingTree survey found that 15% of self-checkout users report having stolen an item.

“I’ve worked with chains that have nearly an 80% take on the self-checkout rate, and well, yes, you could have an increase in theft in some cases, but most of our theft is internal and you mitigate a lot of that,” Rasmussen said.

Recently, he has read about stores removing self-checkout. “I think that if you’re removing self-checkout, the right system or the right layout wasn’t done right,” he said.

He believes the technology is here to stay. “But I think it needs to be a choice,” he added. “If somebody wants to use it, they can, but they’re not forced to in any kind of way.”

Autonomous Checkout

With four autonomous Choice Mini Mart locations, Choice sees autonomous stores as a way to create a market almost anywhere from the lobby of an apartment building to the hallway of a hospital to a music festival parking lot.

“The definition of convenience is evolving. It’s not just being a gas station on the side of the road. It’s a very targeted and situational merchandising, tech and format strategy,” Fogarty said.

The goal might change depending on location, from providing grab-and-go to a long-term tech play to bringing grocery into a food desert, but it always involves bringing the right product at the right price to the right site, he said. The Mini Marts have given Choice a better understanding of the customer, including why they’re shopping there, what products they want and don’t want, and real-time inventory insights.

“From an operations perspective, it’s a very efficient way to run the business because we know at all times every product on every shelf,” Fogarty said.

But the shift to autonomous isn’t right for every chain. While Loop’s Bajimaya sees autonomous coming, he pointed out that the technology is currently expensive, and most c-stores are still in a learning phase with autonomous checkout.

Rasmussen advised that retailers wait for the costs to come down. “I think there’s absolutely a market for it, but it’s got to get cheaper,” he said.

In terms of how frictionless checkout will change the shopping experience for retailers and customers, Hauptmann expects traditional stores will be more focused on customer service while those going autonomous will highlight speed of service.

“I think autonomous checkout is just another way that we can make it convenient for that customer to shop with us,” Smith said. “Nine times out of 10, that person just needs to stop, fuel up, get something in the store, and they don’t want friction. They don’t want it to take a long time.”

Artificial Intelligence

Across the board, retailers pointed to AI as a key area to watch. Fogarty anticipates AI playing a role across the c-store value chain, not only in terms of checkout, but from how the business is run, allowing chains to better grow margins through focus on the correct labor allocation at the right times and offering key products at the best price.

“We were on the front end of leveraging AI in terms of the checkout and the amount of data that we’re getting from these systems … it’s pretty impressive in terms of who’s coming in the door, how long they look at a product, what products they’re picking up and putting back,” Fogarty said.

Now Choice is strategizing how best to use the data it’s receiving. “We’re still in the very early stages of understanding how to leverage and use that data to make the customer experience better,” he said.

Choice is currently going through a detailed road-mapping exercise to chart how AI will be used in the future.

“We’re looking at all elements of AI and how they can assist and make our business more efficient, create an enhanced customer experience and ultimately drive margins,” Fogarty said.

Fogarty expects AI to help c-stores better dial into their merchandising strategies. He pointed out machine learning models can help consider weather patterns, school schedules, holidays and other external data points to help retailers become more targeted with their offering.

Fogarty also has an eye on AI potential that’s further out in terms of adoption, such as using a digital assistant while navigating the store or augmented reality to provide storytelling / information during the shopping experience.

At GPM, Dalton is watching potential use cases for monitoring in-stocks, theft reduction and shortening customer wait time. “We also understand that video analytics are being used to capture license plates to shorten time for customers at the pump, although we believe that more widespread use is further down the road.”

Parker’s has been using AI in the customer service realm by creating a chatbot to respond to customer questions. It also has an internal chatbot that can provide answers to questions on process, policy and procedures for employees.

“We’ve started to train that model that if it can’t answer, it can escalate it and create a service request or put them in touch with a real person,” Smith said.

At TXB, Gaddy noted that several solutions deploy AI in some capacity. “Some of which we live with and others that we’re demoing / piloting. I’ll just say we’re certainly focusing on it, aware of the trends and working to drive through the buzzword of it all to find the true ways it’s going to benefit a solution, etc.“

In terms of how AI and machine learning might impact the c-store experience for customers and retailers, Smith thinks customers will see the advantage of price optimization and targeted offers.

“How great would it be if I could be on a rewards program, and as I walk into the store, it’s dynamically changing the prices just for me because I’m part of that rewards program,” Smith said.

Hauptmann also pointed to AI’s potential in terms of dynamic pricing, noting Wendy’s February announcement that it plans to roll out dynamic pricing as soon as 2025.

“As we see more stores adopt digital shelf labels and leverage AI to further enhance micro-marketing efforts, I think we’re going to see stores more broadly capitalize on opportunities to have both dynamic and personalized pricing,” Hauptmann said.

Fogarty sees AI as particularly useful to convenience stores to aid in knowing the customer and marketing to them.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface. And more retailers, big and small, can leverage these tools to grow margins, to increase traffic and to target their customers,” he said.

Rasmussen noted it’s becoming less expensive to use AI to take orders or give the initial response at a drive-through. He’s also seeing good advancements around camera systems that can integrate with the back office or POS and offer a quantitative and qualitative view of what’s happening in the stores around the clock.

Road Ranger is looking at opportunities for using AI to improve productivity, particularly when it comes to improving process documentation and corporate communication. Its digital team uses AI practices to create content, enhance consumer engagement online and to increase targeted personalization for its app platform, Hauptmann explained.

But Road Ranger is also aware of the darker side of AI. It’s considering how to use training to bring awareness to potential threats such as a malicious actor using AI to impersonate staff or generate false documents that look legit.

“Frankly it’s scary how quickly the technology is advancing and how easily you can take snippets of available data to digitally replicate someone’s likeness and voice,” Hauptmann said.

Retailers echoed that the most interesting aspect of AI is the high-level data it’s able to deliver and the possibilities it offers.

“I think by now everyone has heard the anecdote about Walmart selling more Pop-Tarts during hurricanes and how that insight influences what they stock. AI has the power to make those types of observations at district, state, regional and even store level by date / time part, where I think you’ll see product mix and pricing being more broadly influenced by AI-driven recommendations going forward,” Hauptmann noted.

But challenges to AI adoption exist as well, such as the lack of integration with some current vendors. Smith, however, pointed to progress in this area with the recent partnership between PDI and Square 9 that will start integrating AI-driven solutions.

“But as we look at technology in the c-store space and some of the tech debt that we have and some of the applications we use, we really have to wait for those third-party vendors to really integrate,” he said.

Assessing Impact

Retailers were mixed on the technology set to bring the most impact to the c-store space, but widely pointed to mobile, AI, digitalization, loyalty program advancement and autonomous checkout.

For Rasmussen, how c-stores leverage their loyalty program for fuel gallons can offer the biggest impact.

“What I’m really starting to see is when loyalty ties with fuel, and (retailers) start to use that to create segments, get people into the program and find different ways to retarget them, interesting things start to happen,” he said.

If stores cross the threshold to where 70-80% of their gallons are tied to loyalty, suddenly the street price of fuel no longer matters because retailers can market an exclusive price to each person, he pointed out.

Biometrics

While biometrics isn’t a key initiative for most chains, it is on retailers’ radar. Choice is looking into it for liquor and age-restricted items. Parker’s has looked at it in the past for age verification too.

“We’re trying to understand exactly how it would work … and how it would work if a customer had a twin, things like that,” Smith said. “It’s not something that’s really high on our priority list, but of course that could change in the near future.”

Road Ranger operates QSRs, some of which have deployed integrated biometrics. “It’s something we’re very interested in given the opportunity to eliminate buddy punching,” said Hauptmann. “We’re still navigating some of the legal requirements and challenges we may have in deploying biometric clocks across our full network.”

While retailers are at various stages of technological growth, most are evaluating many of the above technologies to determine the potential for their business. Because even if retailers opt to do nothing, they’re still going to be impacted by the digital disruption accelerating around them.

“These technologies are really going to become more prevalent across all industries,” Fogarty said.

C-stores that fail to embrace change and technology as it evolves are at risk of being left behind.

“If you love change, this is a great time to be involved in technology,” Hauptmann added.