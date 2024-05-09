7-Eleven Debuts Newest Advertising Campaign

The "Take it to Eleven" campaign celebrates everyday value and will run through January 2025.

7-Eleven has unveiled the newest iteration of its “Take it to Eleven” campaign. The company noted that the campaign “embodies the joy in celebrating the little things.” In its third year of the campaign, 7-Eleven showcases the brand’s iconic food and beverage pairings, like the Big Bite Hot Dog and the Big Gulp drink.

The advertising spots highlight deals exclusive to 7Rewards loyalty members, including­­:

$3 Big Meal Deal: 7-Eleven customers can purchase a Big Bite Hot Dog paired with a Big Gulp drink for just $3.

Buy One, Get One Free 5-Piece Wings: Starting Aug. 28, customers can score five extra wings free with the purchase of five bone-in wings, available in flavors like Spicy Breaded, Spicy Sweet Chili, Roasted and Buffalo.

“In the latest ‘Take It to Eleven’ campaign, we’re once again showing how a trip to 7-Eleven offers a bright spot in customers’ days — this time through craveable food and beverage pairings at a delicious value,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “Inspired by a social media insight that features our customers embracing 7-Eleven stores as their stage, the campaign is a testament to the authentic connection between our brand and audience. It’s also a literal interpretation of the joy customers feel when they score a great tasting meal at an unbeatable price.”

The campaign will run in select markets from May 1 through January 2025 in 30 and 15 second television spots, 30, 15 and 10 second radio spots, out of home marketing, paid social, search and display, and streaming audio and video. The spots are also available to view on 7-Eleven’s YouTube channel.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.