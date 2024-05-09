Love’s Primary Fuel Hauler Named Top Trucking Fleet for Safety

Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel hauler for Love’s Travel Stops, was recently honored with an award — for the second year in a row, the company was named the NTTC North American Safety Grand Champion in the private fleet category.

The prestigious award recognizes tank truck operations in North America with exceptional safety programs and records for the year.

“Through our 1,800 professional drivers and 1,300 trucks, we deliver millions of gallons of fuel to Love’s stores and other locations in the industry and safety is always top of mind for every team member at Gemini,” said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of transportation at Love’s. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to keeping everyone they come into contact with safe. Earning this award in back-to-back years is an honor and testament to the consistent hard work and dedication of our team.”

The award aims to recognize companies that prioritize safety, protect their drivers and contribute to overall industry safety. Criteria for the award includes safety record, driver training and qualifications, vehicle maintenance, compliance and regulations, industry involvement and advocacy, and data reporting and accuracy.

“Gemini’s commitment to safety begins in the interview process where Gemini’s code of conduct is presented for the first time,” the company stated. “From there, each driver learns of the company’s high employee expectations, strict safety protocols, and are introduced to the advanced technology in every vehicle.”

Each Gemini truck has new collision avoidance features that include side-object detection, backup alarms, brake assistance, speed intervention and traffic sign recognition.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 641 locations in 42 states.