Riding the Wave of Tech Disruption

Retailers across the industry are gearing up as new technology shapes the way c-stores are being operated.

Technology today touches most aspects of a convenience store’s business, and that trend is only going to continue as artificial intelligence (AI) begins to offer new solutions for retailers.

As retailers look at the tech wave coming toward our industry, many are unsure of where, how and even if they should get started with tech innovation, while others are dabbling in multiple areas.

This month’s cover story, “Navigating the Digital Frontier,” outlines some of the technology trends c-store retailers are monitoring most closely or engaging with directly, from mobile-app integration and an omnichannel approach to artificial intelligence, self-checkout and autonomous checkout.

C-store retailers agreed that one of the biggest opportunities in tech lies in the data that can be collected but mining that data and figuring out how to apply the results is a behemoth task, however one that pays big rewards.

Tech Hurdles

But even as c-stores start to embrace tech, they continue to face hurdles.

“I think the biggest issue … deals with integration challenges,” said Daniel Gaddy, VP of technology for TXB, which operates 50 stores in Texas and Oklahoma. “We have vendors that operate under closed architecture models with no APIs (application programming interface), and it creates huge delays in innovation.”

Choice Market, which operates three Choice Market locations and four fully automated Choice Mini Mart sites that feature camera-based autonomous checkout, has always been at the forefront of tech innovation given its unique urban concept. But Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice, pointed out that historically traditional c-stores have been slower to embrace tech because the core c-store customer wasn’t demanding it.

That’s beginning to change today as younger consumers, who are digital natives, increasingly expect a more digital-friendly experience. A recent FoodserviceResults report, titled “Understanding the Food-Focused Shopper,” and commissioned by NAG Convenience, found that 64% of food-focused Gen Z c-store shoppers would order online if they couldn’t get the food or beverage they wanted at a c-store compared to only 29% of baby boomers, and 71% of Gen Z shoppers are likely to use a self-checkout kiosk compared to 41% of boomers.

That said, being a slow follower isn’t a bad strategy for some c-stores. It all depends on your customer base.

“You don’t want to invest in tech just to invest in tech,” Fogarty shared with me. “You want to get a clear return on investment, whether that’s monetary or if it’s providing customers an enhanced customer experience or making their lives a little bit more efficient and convenient.”

Tech Innovations

This month’s Tech Innovation Awards recognizes Valparaiso, Ind.-based Family Express, which launched an updated app this year complete with mobile ordering, plus car wash and beverage subscription options; and Miami Beach, Fla.-based Re-Up, which uses AI-powered technologies to automate processes within its stores. It’s also in the process of adding robotic kitchens.

At the end of the day, deciding on which technological initiatives to pursue comes down to understanding the needs and wants of your customer base. But whether you choose to ride the front of the tech wave or be a slow follower, it’s important to monitor the advancements set to change the way customers shop across industries.