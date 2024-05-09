TravelCenters of America Partners with AtoB

AtoB users will have access to the platform's savings at more than 300 TA sites.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has partnered with the fast-growing fintech payments platform AtoB. Through the collaboration, the companies will bring average savings of 42 cents per gallon to all AtoB users fueling up at one of TA’s more than 300 locations.

“At TA, we are constantly seeking opportunities to enhance the guest experience and better serve our fleet customers and professional drivers,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “AtoB is a platform that will save our customers time and money, and we are pleased to work with a company that is at the forefront of digitizing and modernizing the trucking industry.”

“You can’t drive across the United States without seeing TA brands everywhere you look, and with the most convenient locations, excellent amenities, and competitive pump prices, the TA and AtoB relationship just makes sense in delivering the best for drivers and fleets. We’re proud to work with TA and look forward to passing down these savings to our customers,” said Vignan Velivela, co-founder and CEO of AtoB.

AtoB Fuel Cards help prevent fuel fraud, enable custom controls for more efficient fleet management and offer savings on diesel gallons.

The AtoB Driver App gives fleets visibility into fuel prices per gallon and the option to easily navigate to the closest TA location.

“Drivers can also use the Fuel Map in the AtoB Driver App to find stations with the best fuel prices and cost savings,” said Vedant Khamesra, lead product manager, digital payments at AtoB. “AtoB users can utilize the platform at TA travel centers and diesel fuel pumps. In addition, the AtoB Perks program allows fleets to receive significant savings on fuel costs, tires and vehicle maintenance.”

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.