Love’s Donation Funds Oklahoma City Area School Projects

Love’s Travel Stops, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, has made a donation of $60,000 to DonorsChoose, a crowdfunding platform for teachers to fund school projects.

“One of our giving pillars is youth and education, so this partnership just makes sense,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer of Love’s. “DonorsChoose’s bottom-up model directly impacts teachers and students in our hometown of Oklahoma City, and we can’t think of a better way to support the future generation of leaders.”

The DonorsChoose gift from Love’s is helping fund 188 projects at 93 schools in the metro Oklahoma City area. Most of the funding will go to engineering, technology and science projects at equity-focused schools.

Mrs. Culbert from Tinker Elementary School in Oklahoma City received funding from Love’s for books, a STEM project and light covers that provide a calming learning environment for 2nd and 4th graders.

“Thank you for your generous donation to our Elementary Gifted classroom,” said Mrs. Culbert. “Because of you, my students will have new novels for next year. We will also have a calming environment to create STEM magic! I can’t wait to use these resources with my students! Thanks again for your support!”

Studies show that just one funded project at a school leads to improved academic outcomes for students and makes a teacher 22% less likely to leave in a given school year. The relatively low cost of funding a project makes a difference in local communities.

Ms. Tapp from Quail Creek Elementary School received funding through Love’s donation for Bee Bots that will help introduce students to coding.

“Thank you for your generosity during teacher appreciation week,” said Ms. Tapp. “Can’t wait to share the good news with my students and school. This will be a great project to start the new school year. Because of your donation students will have access to Steam activities on their level.”