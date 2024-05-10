Royal Farms Grows West Virginia Footprint

The chain announced the upcoming opening of its first store in Martinsburg, W.V.

Royal Farms has announced the grand opening of its newest store in Martinsburg, W.V. The store will officially open its doors to the public on May 28.

With a legacy spanning over 60 years, Royal Farms has established itself as a dependable destination for fresh, high-quality food and attentive customer service.

“The Martinsburg store will continue this tradition, offering a wide array of freshly prepared food, including Royal Farms’ iconic hand-breaded fried chicken, made-to-order sandwiches, breakfast items and an assortment of snacks and beverages,” the company noted in a press release.

First Look At The Site

This location will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions and will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The new store will be located just nine minutes away from the Big Apple Time Capsule and 11 minutes away from Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into Martinsburg and become more integrated into the community,” said Kim Kneipp, district leader of Royal Farms. “At Royal Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with not only delicious food but making positive impacts in the communities we serve. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the residents of Martinsburg, and we are eager to serve them for years to come.”

To celebrate the opening, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

“Royal Farms takes pride in being more than just a convenience store; we are a community hub where neighbors gather, and meaningful connections are forged,” the company continued. “As we prepare to open our doors in Martinsburg, we are committed to supporting local initiatives and becoming an integral part of the community fabric.”

Committed To Community

West Virginia customers at the new location will have access to RoFo Rewards, where they can can access special member offers and earn rewards points on purchases. Every time a customer makes a purchase, they receive two points for every dollar they spend and one point for every gallon of gas purchased, which can be used in-store.

Royal Farms will also be making a monetary donation to Berkely County Meals on Wheels of Martinsburg, W.V. Since 1971, Berkeley County Meals on Wheels has provided hot nutritious low-cost meals for homebound, disabled and convalescing residents of Berkeley County.

By delivering right to their door, recipients can sustain their independence within their homes. More information about Berkely County Meals on Wheels can be found here.

Royal Farms operates nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The company opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959.

Today Royal Farms has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The company is known for its 4Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken and hand-cut fresh Idaho potato french fries.