TA Vice President Spends a Week on the Road

As part of a previously announced initiative to elevate safety standards at its sites, TA is hitting the road to understand the experiences and challenges faced by women professional drivers. On May 14, retail operations support vice president Debbie Shelton will embark on an over-the-road trip alongside Violet Helferich from ACE Doran Hauling & Rigging Co., a division of the Bennett Family of Companies.

The journey will span a week, taking Shelton and Helferich from Tulsa, Okla., to Seymour, Texas and then to a wind farm in Texas. During this immersive experience, Shelton aims to gain firsthand insights into the daily experiences and challenges of female professional drivers.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to ride alongside a female professional driver and witness firsthand the intricacies of their roles and the challenges they navigate daily,” said Shelton. “This journey aligns perfectly with TA’s commitment to diversity and safety within the transportation industry.”

Shelton hopes to leverage the insights gained from this journey to spearhead further initiatives that promote safety at TA’s travel centers, supporting the company’s overarching goal of enhancing the experience for all guests.

In March, TA announced its focus on elevating site safety standards, an initiative created by CEO Debi Boffa upon learning that women professional drivers are seeking ways to protect themselves while on the road and visiting travel centers.

In addition to the road trip with Debbie Shelton, TA has formed a Women Safety Advisory Panel which brings together professional drivers and members of the trucking industry to discuss topics surrounding safety.

TA, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations in 44 states