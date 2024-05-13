Ajinomoto Takes Home Three FABI Awards

The company received the Food and Beverage Innovation (FABI) Awards for its unique and innovative foodservice offerings.

Global foodservice company Ajinomoto was recently awarded with three FABI Awards — an accolade which provides special recognition for items that show creativity, ingenuity and the ability to expand menu options industry-wide.

The Revel Eats Horchata Bite offering from Ajinomoto Foods North America (AFNA) was recently named a FABI Favorite through the 2024 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show. Limited to 10 awardees, the FABI Favorite award is given to products determined to be the most groundbreaking and influential of the year.

Revel Eats Horchata Bites offer the authentic horchata flavor so many consumers crave. Made with cream cheese and the traditional horchata ingredients of cinnamon, vanilla and rice flour, Horchata Bites are surrounded in a crispy oat breading. FABI judges were impressed with AFNA’s ability to master deep-frying while maintaining a soft interior. They also complimented the “elevated and forward-leaning horchata flavor” and innovation of adapting a beverage into a snack.

Two other AFNA products won the 2024 FABI Food & Beverage award: the Revel Eats Guacamole Bite and Posada’s Cruncheros Spinach Artichoke Rolled Taco.

Guacamole Bites from Revel Eats put chips and guacamole all in one bite, made with smashed avocados, diced tomatoes, onions, spicy jalapeño peppers, cilantro and zesty lime juice in a crispy tortilla chip breading. FABI judges noted the fresh, bright appearance of the guacamole, even after deep-frying.

Cruncheros Spinach Artichoke Rolled Taco features a freshly made flour tortilla filled with spinach artichoke dip, made with cream cheese, parmesan, spinach, artichokes and green chiles dipped in a batter that delivers a crispy and crunchy bite.

Ajinomoto Foods North America aims to deliver flavor without the labor in appetizers, handhelds, sides and entrées. More information can be found on the company’s website.